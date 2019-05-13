Women face court for fighting over 'Howard'

'Howard' was the centre of attention in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish court last week even though he was not there.

Two young women were before the court for fighting over 'Howard'.

Christina Forbes, who said she shares a child with him is at odds with his girlfriend Shanell Ann Nicholson who are both charged with wounding.

“Where is Howard in all of this?” Parish Judge Vaughn Smith enquired.

An attorney-at-law who was representing one of the women said Howard is well known.

Nicholson's cousin, who is also a complainant against Forbes, told the court that she was stabbed when she tried to separate the women during the melee.

According to her, Forbes came to her house and attacked her cousin.

Forbes claimed that on February 21 she was cut in the face by Nicholson, who at the time was dressed like a man, in Meadowbrook, St Andrew. According to her, the incident was reported to the police however, they were unable to make a breakthrough.

She said that days after, she was at Price Rite Supermarket when Nicholson came up to her and asked if she knew her, and she said no. She said shortly after a car drove up with Nicholson, who promised to cut her throat. Admitting that she trailed Nicholson to her house she said she wanted to know where she lives.

“Why you went there?” Judge Smith asked.

“Because she cut me in the face,” Forbes replied.

“What you think she's going to do? Apologise?” Smith asked.

“No,” Forbes replied.

“So you went for war?” Smith asked,

“No,” Forbes replied.

“But it did happen. We can agree that you make a big mistake going to the house,” the judge suggested.

But Nicholson denied the allegation. She claimed that Forbes went to her house and started a fight that was broken up by her cousin, who ended up being stabbed in the process.

“I was at my house when I saw this figure outside. I thought she needed help. She said she wanted to speak with me. If I had cut her in her face, why would I open my door and let her in, Your Honour?” Nicholson asked.

Nicholson said Forbes told her that her boyfriend is her son's father. She said that when she attempted to call him, Forbes attacked her.

But Forbes gave a different account.

She said Nicholson's cousin rushed out with a knife and during the ensuing struggle, the knife fell, she took it up, and that was how the other woman got injured.

Judge Smith reprimanded Forbes for going to Nicholson's house.

“Your argument is with Howard. You shouldn't be arguing with her,” Judge Smith said.

Prior to agreeing to mediation, Nicholson said she wants Forbes to understand that what she did was wrong and that there is a penalty.

“Yes, I think Howard should go as well,” Smith said.