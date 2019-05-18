Get listed!
Victoria Mutual executives, Courtney Campbell (left), president & CEO, and Rezworth Burchenson (2nd right), CEO of VM Wealth, engage in a vibrant discussion with (from second left) Marguerite Orane, international leadership and strategy coach, Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, and Metry Seaga, president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association. They were at the VM Wealth's Get Listed! forum held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel on Wednesday. The forum focused on guiding businesses on the steps involved in getting listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
