Get listed!

Victoria Mutual executives, Courtney Campbell (left), president & CEO, and Rezworth Burchenson (2nd right), CEO of VM Wealth, engage in a vibrant discussion with (from second left) Marguerite Orane, international leadership and strategy coach, Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, and Metry Seaga, president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association. They were at the VM Wealth's Get Listed! forum held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel on Wednesday. The forum focused on guiding businesses on the steps involved in getting listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT