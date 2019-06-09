Sunday Brew — June 9, 2019

What's going on at Tastee Patties?

CERTAIN occurrences at some outlets of Tastee Patties forced me to ask relevant questions and seek answers about why there, to me, has been a decline in customer service standards at the famed company in recent months.

At the company's headquarters on Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew, there is some amount of inconvenience, as the point of sale machines are unreliable, one in particular — the Epay system — has been down for over two months. And it has been that way at all the outlets that offered the service.

Why can't a company with the profile of Tastee Patties not solve such a challenge? Upon further probing the matter, I understand that there are issues with Tastee and the people who run Epay.

Is the issue something that cannot be resolved? I'm sure it can be. In the same manner as National Bakery, J Wray & Nephew, and Red Stripe, Tastee has 'raised' Jamaicans near and far.

If you find that customers are citing challenges, then it is up to you to examine your product(s) and see how best you can get the standards back to what the lovers of your goods will appreciate.

Some people still depend on the old laid-back habit of having a patty with a Red Stripe or a flask of White Overproof Rum and chatting about anything that comes to mind. Such a cool thing should not be eroded.

Sexual harassment claim at Edna Manley and elsewhere

I was not surprised when I first heard of sexual harassment claims made by, in this case, a student against a tutor at Edna Manley School for the Visual and Performing Arts.

I will not go into the details of that particular matter because of potential legal implications, but we are at a stage wherein the subject of sexual harassment has come up far too often, and a microscopic approach must now be adopted to deal with it.

Edna Manley College has had a reputation for a certain 'mechanical' sexual behaviour by some individuals who have now left the institution, but it is possible that others are still around.

In the broader society, there have been too many claims of sexual harassment that have gone unpunished, and many cases have not even been investigated. Most of the claims have been made by women against men.

That's a real situation that has not been handled well by leaders and managers in the public and private sectors.

Far too many men cannot take a simple 'no' for an answer when they approach women with sweet proposals. A woman's position ought to be respected and does not need a missionary to intervene. It's not every time that 'no' means a backhanded 'yes' or 'maybe'.

There are women too, who harass men at the workplace and beyond, although we may hear that such cases are in the minority. Maybe that is something that I wouldn't mind, because such a thing can be easily controlled, but to other men, it's like a serious thing — and it, too, ought to be treated as such, as the wishes of everyone must be respected.

Chris Gayle's unfortunate ordeal with an incompetent umpire

THE most disgusting demonstration of cricket umpiring was manifested in the West Indies' second match of the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales last Thursday.

Defending champions Australia had made 288 runs against the West Indies, who let them off the hook. But it was New Zealand umpire, appropriately named Chris Gaffaney — a failed first division cricketer — whose gaffe cost the West Indies the match in my estimation.

The loss by 15 runs was bitter. Although, the West Indies put up a gallant show, it was the performance of Gaffaney that stank. Does he have something against Chris Gayle? What informed his decisions? Or, did it come down to sheer incompetence of an 'elite panel' umpire who should not have been there?

The first dismissal of Gayle could be pardoned. The ball shaved the edge of the off stump and the bails stood up. Gaffaney gave the Jamaican out caught behind, which was successfully reviewed.

But stupidity got the better of Gaffaney in the second incident — a leg before wicket decision that clearly was missing the stumps as the review showed.

Then, to top it off, Gayle was given out by Gaffaney when the replay showed that the ball barely clipped leg stump and it came down as an 'umpire's call. But that was not the issue. Gaffaney missed a big no-ball that even Stevie Wonder would have seen.

Had that no-ball been called, the ball which he used to give Gayle out would instead have been a free hit. It was the first time that a batsman who, incidentally, marked the milestone of scoring more than 1,000 World Cup runs, was being reviewed three times in a One-Day International innings.

My advice to the International Cricket Council is that for all matches of that magnitude, the television umpire should monitor all balls bowled to see if they are legitimate or not.

If an umpire misses a no-ball, then the television umpire would signal to him and the decision corrected. I've always believed that matches are decided by the competence or incompetence of officials.

This is one such. As if what happened to Gayle was not enough, the umpire at the other end, Ruchira Palliyaguruge gave Jason Holder out twice which was challenged on review, successfully.

Can you imagine if what happened to Gayle had happened to India's captain Virat Kohli, or the England star batsman Joe Root? The international media would have sentenced Gaffaney to death, surely.

To see or not to 'See-aga'?

SO, the viewing of the body of Jamaican political legend Eddie Seaga has turned out to be anything but that.

A flag-draped, closed casket containing the remains of the former Jamaican prime minister has even given rise to speculation by sceptics about whether or not a body actually rests in the space.

The biological family, we are asked to believe, has requested that the face of the colourful “Papa Eddie” be kept from the eyes of the public.

But if that were so, the biological family also has to understand that there is a much wider family of several hundred thousand, if not millions, who would like to have a final glance at the man whom they revered, respected, and loved.

I can understand that Seaga's body would have gone through some kind of change while he rested in hope in a Florida hospital, but that's nothing. Some of the people want to see their champion for one last time and their collective wish ought to be granted.

I believe that Seaga would have been disturbed to know that the people who believed in him so much, in particular those who live in west Kingston, were not given a chance to see him in the flesh again.

But then, these days so many decisions are taken without bearing the wishes of the people in mind. It is not too late to correct this one