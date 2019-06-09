Man gets three-month sentence after failing to stay away from his ex

A security guard, who came to court on Thursday thinking that he could have talked his way out of the situation, after breaching a protection order by going to his ex-lover's house and assaulting her, was surprised with a three-month prison sentence.

Peter Green, 35, of Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, was sentenced to three months each for breaching a protection order and assault occasioning bodily harm, but Parish Judge Vaughn Smith ruled that the sentences should run concurrently.

The court heard that Green showed up at the complainant's house at 11: 30 pm begging to spend the night and when the complainant refused, he pushed his hand through the gate and scratched her chest while trying to grab her.

Green was subsequently held after he went to the police and reported that four armed men tried to attack him when he went to the complainant's home.

However, before the sentence was passed, Green tried to convince the court that he and the complainant had made up after she took out the protection order last April, and that she was the one who had invited him to visit her.

Green also told the court that the complainant had injured her feet after she fell and was cut by steel, and that he was the one who had been caring for her and dressing her wound.

However, he said their relationship turned sour after the complainant visited his home and saw a used condom and female blouse and chain. But the complainant told the court that he was not being truthful.