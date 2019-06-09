Man gets three-month sentence after failing to stay away from his ex
Covering The Courts
A security guard, who came to court on Thursday thinking that he could have talked his way out of the situation, after breaching a protection order by going to his ex-lover's house and assaulting her, was surprised with a three-month prison sentence.
Peter Green, 35, of Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, was sentenced to three months each for breaching a protection order and assault occasioning bodily harm, but Parish Judge Vaughn Smith ruled that the sentences should run concurrently.
The court heard that Green showed up at the complainant's house at 11: 30 pm begging to spend the night and when the complainant refused, he pushed his hand through the gate and scratched her chest while trying to grab her.
Green was subsequently held after he went to the police and reported that four armed men tried to attack him when he went to the complainant's home.
However, before the sentence was passed, Green tried to convince the court that he and the complainant had made up after she took out the protection order last April, and that she was the one who had invited him to visit her.
Green also told the court that the complainant had injured her feet after she fell and was cut by steel, and that he was the one who had been caring for her and dressing her wound.
However, he said their relationship turned sour after the complainant visited his home and saw a used condom and female blouse and chain. But the complainant told the court that he was not being truthful.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy