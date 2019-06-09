Woman allegedly assaulted for not taking part in a threesome

Eyes widened in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week when a woman who was reportedly punched in her face by her lover revealed that she was assaulted because she had refused his request for a threesome and for his 'side chick' to live with them.

“What he wants me to do is to live in a house with another girl and to do sexual things and I told him I would not do that because I grew up in a Christian home and was not raised like that,” the complainant said.

The unchallenged statement was made by the complainant when she and her ex-lover appeared in court before Parish Judge Maxine Ellis on Thursday.

The accused, Richard Mitchell, was recently arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm following the incident in which the complainant was punched in her mouth resulting in the splitting of one of her lips. But Mitchell denied punching the complainant.

Attorney Gwayne Grey, who is representing the accused, told the court that based on his instructions the complainant was hit by the door of a car.

But the complainant said: “That's not true. I was standing far away from the car and based on the height of the car it would be highly impossible for a car door to hit me.”

Grey then explained that both his client and the complainant were tussling as the complainant wanted to enter the car and his client did not want her to do so, but while they were tussling he let go of the door and it hit her.

“That not true,” the complainant insisted. She then explained that on the night of the incident she was at home sleeping as she wasn't feeling well.

However, the complainant said she got up and went outside to speak to her ex-lover who was sitting down in the car with another woman.

“I went to speak to him calmly and told him to give me the money that he owed me so I can get a room for myself, because I can't take the disrespect anymore and he came out and hit me in my mouth,” she said. “ I was so traumatised.”

She further told the court that she had entered into a 'partner' scheme and had trusted him with the money to make the payments, and he went behind her back and collected her draws which totalled $116,000.

However, the complainant said she did not fuss with him as he had promised to repay her.

The judge after listening told Grey that his instruction did not make sense as the complainant would have had to be crouching or bending down for the door to hit her on her mouth.

The judge, however, told Grey that his client may not have known where the complainant was injured, but now he knows.

She then enquired about the complainant's money and was told by Grey that his client was not in a position to repay the money and wanted until August to do so.

But the judge told him that August was not on, and that July was better.

However, after hearing from the complainant who said that she was now sleeping on the ground in the living room, as she had rented out her house, the accused was instructed to bring “as close to the sum as possible” on June 25. The accused man's bail was then extended.