Woman carries bleaching cream for lover to court

A woman who brought a number of items including a boom box, bleaching cream, and an iPhone to give her incarcerated lover at the Supreme Court escaped punishment, but was scolded by Parish Judge Maxine Ellis when she appeared in court on Tuesday.

You should be ashamed of yourself,” the judge told the 22-year-old woman, Shanieke Farquharson, before she was released without any sanction.

The young woman who was held inside the court on May 29, after she gave her boyfriend a box containing the bleaching cream, the cellular phone, a charger, an earphone as well as the boom box, was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution.

But on Tuesday when she appeared in court, the charge was withdrawn because under the legislation under which she was charged, she cannot be held accountable for items that she had brought to the Supreme Court because it is not a penal institution.

“I am sorry that it was not Horizon, I would happily give you 10 days,” the judge told Farquharson.

“You know you couldn't give it to him at Horizon, I am not a ninny. It is people like you who cause criminal activities to continue. Maybe you are a beneficiary of his criminality,” the judge added.

But Farquharson in her defence said that she had sought advice from a police officer who told her that she could bring the things and give it to her boyfriend.

However, she said she gave him the phone by accident and that it was her personal phone.

“So how did you give it to him?” the judge asked.

The woman in reply told the court that she walked up to her boyfriend and gave him the bag while he was coming out of the courtroom.

“Dem should a arrest yuh and give you two nights, you are very bold,” the judge remarked.

“Why yuh run the risk to slip him all these things, you think it is cute?” she asked.

The judge then told Farquharson that she was not getting back the phone.

“It will be confiscated,” she said before Farquharson, who appeared quite embarrassed, left the courtroom.