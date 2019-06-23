Woman charged with damaging girlfriend's items
Covering The Courts
A woman found herself in court for damaging items belonging to her girlfriend, including a sex toy.
The 24-year-old offender, Tanika McNally, of Waterhouse in Kingston, was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property following the incident.
The court heard that on June 4, around 7:00 am, the complainant who was at the McNally's home, left her bag, which she had previously packed with clothes, shoes, earrings, and the sex toy and went to get a taxi.
On her return she found that her belongings had been destroyed and that McNally had cut up her shoes with a scissors and had thrown them on top of the roof.
The complainant subsequently went to the police station and reported the matter and McNally was arrested.
On Friday when the matter was mentioned in court, McNally pleaded guilty.
“A wonder why you did all that?” Judge Cole-Montaque asked.
However, she did not give McNally the chance to explain.
“I am going to set the matter for another day when there are less persons in the room and the three of us can talk,” the judge remarked before extending her bail.
The complainant, however, was absent and according to McNally she could not make it because she had work.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy