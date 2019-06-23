Employee denies stealing $17,000 worth of fish from Gloria's

An employee of popular seafood restaurant, Gloria's, who was reportedly caught with $17,250 worth of fish, is to go on trial on July 25, after claiming he found the bag of fish in a garbage bin.

Daniel McFarlane, who was employed at the Port Royal branch of the restaurant as a dishwasher was recently arrested and charged with simple larceny.

The court heard that McFarlane had access to where the fish was stored and on the day of the incident, was found with the bag of fish.

But on Friday when McFarlane turned up in court he said he was “not guilty with explanation”.

“Let me hear you, but do you have the money, $20,000, to pay back for the fish?” Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montaque asked.

McFarlane in reply said, “When I carry out the rubbish, I saw the bag with the fish.

“I didn't carry out no fish,” he insisted.

“Good, good fish dem put in the garbage sir?” the judge asked McFarlane who stuck to his story.

She, however, extended his bail for him to face trial.