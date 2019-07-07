Man facing court for allegedly beating schoolgirl
Jermaine Gayle was charged with cruelty to a child and assault occasioning actual bodily harm for engaging in a fight with a high school female student during a shoving match recently.
When they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday the prosecutor told the court that the complainant was kicked in her face several times.
Admitting that he was involved in an altercation, Gayle denied kicking the complainant.
The man told the court that when the bus arrived, the passengers were pushing in an attempt to board the bus.
He said he asked the complainant if she was a pig and why was she pushing.
However, the prosecutor counteracted telling the court that Gayle did not take it lightly when the complainant bounced him.
The court was also told that he squeezed her neck and pushed her in the windscreen, and kicked her.
Gayle, who told the court that he was not sure if what he said to the student upset her, said she began swinging at him.
Admitting that he hit her, he argued that he had held her off.
"I hold her off, and somebody says yuh nuh see say yuh a squeeze her throat, " he said.
At that time, he said he let her go and went to the back of the bus.
"Her friends started using profanity, she took off a sweater she had on and started swinging again.
"Look at the video footage, " Parish Judge Vaughn Smith, instructed the prosecutor before asking the complainant if Gayle had kicked her.
"Yes," she replied.
"Did you hit him?" Smith asked the complainant.
"I slapped him, " she replied.
By this time, the judge asked Gayle if the footage from the camera inside the bus will prove what he said.
"Yes, " he replied.
His bail was extended for him to return to court on July 24.
