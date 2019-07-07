American fined for overstaying in Jamaica
COURT ROUNDUP
In 2012, a mother in an attempt to prevent her 16-year-old son from being placed in a foster care home in the United States, signed a document for him to live in Jamaica.
On Friday, the mother and her son, Omar Coogle Jnr, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.
The mother told the court that her son was staying with his cousin when she was told that he would be placed in a home if she did not sign a document for him to come to Jamaica.
The 22-year-old man who is charged with overstaying in the island told the court that he wishes to return to his country of birth.
A removal order was subsequently made.
He was remanded until his mother purchases a plane ticket for him to return to the US.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy