American fined for overstaying in Jamaica

In 2012, a mother in an attempt to prevent her 16-year-old son from being placed in a foster care home in the United States, signed a document for him to live in Jamaica.

On Friday, the mother and her son, Omar Coogle Jnr, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The mother told the court that her son was staying with his cousin when she was told that he would be placed in a home if she did not sign a document for him to come to Jamaica.

The 22-year-old man who is charged with overstaying in the island told the court that he wishes to return to his country of birth.

A removal order was subsequently made.

He was remanded until his mother purchases a plane ticket for him to return to the US.