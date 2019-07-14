Man who reportedly attacked lover after she refused threesome pays over money he owes her

A man who had reportedly punched his girlfriend in her eyes, stemming from a dispute over her refusal to partake in a threesome, has repaid $116,000 that he had owed the complainant after he collected her partner money without her knowledge.

The accused, Richard Mitchell, who is facing a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, paid over the money to the court on Tuesday when the matter was mentioned.

He is to return to court on September 3, as the matter has been referred to the board of the Disputes Resolution foundation.

Mitchell was charged following allegations that he punched the complainant in her mouth, causing her lips to split.

But the accused man's attorney, Gwayne Grey, had told the court that based on his instructions the complainant was hit by the door of a car.

That claim was, however, dismissed by the complainant who said she was standing far away from the car on the night of the incident.

According to the complainant, she was at home on the night of the incident not feeling well, and when the got up she went outside to ask Mitchell for her money to rent another place.

The complainant said she had decided that she could not tolerate anymore disrespectful behaviour as he was outside in his car talking to another woman.

According to her, her refusal to do a threesome was at the heart of the dispute.

“What he wants me to do is to live in a house with another girl and to do sexual things, and I told him I would not do that because I grew up in a Christian home and was not raised like that,” the complainant said.