Alleged robber claims he was paid to remove goods

A driver who was caught removing three pieces of ply wood from a premises in Cherry Garden, St Andrew, claimed he was paid to remove the material and that the man who paid him disappeared when the owner arrived.

Hopeton Wright appeared in court on a charge of simple larceny but insisted that he was not guilty.

The court heard that the accused was seen on the complainant's premises removing three pieces of ply wood and when the police arrived he told them he was hired by someone inside the complainant's home to remove the board.

On Tuesday when the matter was mentioned Wright maintained his story.

He explained that he was at work when a man approached him and told him about the job and paid him.

Wright said later that day he went to the premises and was in the middle of putting the board inside the vehicle when the complainant drove onto the premises and asked him what he was doing.

“By me look mi see the man miss up and him couldn't miss up so fast,” he said.

“Is it a house that is being constructed?” the judge asked.

“It look like it under construction,” Wright replied, but added that the “man” told him that he worked there.

However, the judge told him that he should have used his common sense.

“What is the likelihood that the house is under construction and somebody just happening to be moving 'good good' material?' she questioned.

“You ask him any question?” the judge further asked, to which the accused answered, “No, Your Honour.”

Wright's bail was, however, extended and he was given a mention date.