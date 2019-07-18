PWC seminar

Joanna Alexandra Watkins ,senior public sector specialist for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank Group, makes a point to Alok Jain ,partner at PwC Jamaica at the accounting company's Governance and Transparency Seminar which took place at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston last Friday. (Photo: Joseph wellington)

