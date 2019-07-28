One more day

The overwhelming response to Artwalk, the free monthly art and culture showcase held in downtown Kingston is pushing the organisers to increase the event two days per month.

Organised by Kingston Creative, a non-profit arts organisation that believes that Kingston is the creative capital of the Caribbean and is working to develop an art district and creative hub in the heart of the city, the event has been staged on the last Sunday of each month since march of last year.

But the overwhelming response to the event each month has forced the organisers to look into increasing the frequency.

Today, the event in downtown Kingston will focus on fashion, with a number of other events spread across the city, and according to Kingston Creative's Andrea Dempster-Chung, the planning for this month's activities was the real measuring stick of the impact of the project.

“This month, a lot of the events came to us. What is happening is that people are realising that there is an audience that is already downtown on a last Sunday. So for example Chris Tufton's book launch, State of Mind, they came to us and said could we be included in the Artwalk. JAFTA [Jamaica Film and Television Association] is also hosting a film after the Artwalk at the Institute of Jamaica. So we've reached a little tipping point; The day is now automatically full. It's no longer hard to fill the day with activities. So now we have to be saying ' the day is full, let's do that next month', because you still want people to have a quality experience. What this is telling us and what we are now discussing at Kingston Creative is now it's time to move to stage two. Level two is when second Sunday downtown comes alive too.”

“The vision is that it's a vibrant art district all the time, so every weekend you can find something to do downtown. So we started with one day and we said let's do last Sunday, so coming soon we'll be starting to host events on the second Sunday as well. Currently, our days can hold nothing more and if it becomes too busy we will start to cannibalise, fighting for people to cram in the events and this will lead to frustration. So by the last quarter of the year we will start seeing events. The second Sunday is coming as we start to space out these events.”

Dempster-Chung notes that already there is an event to come on stream which will likely take place on the second Sunday of each month.

“There's a jazz event on Duke Street that we can look forward to on the second Sunday of the month. That will be hosted by the Duke Street Refurbishment Project. This project is working to install an open-air walking street museum on Duke Street with sculptures and murals. Work on that museum is already in motion. Contracts have been signed with the artists so we should see those sculptures and storyboard popping up soon. This jazz concert will be part of activating Duke Street, and part of the expansion to get Duke Street vibrant every single Sunday,” she shared.