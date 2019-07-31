Spot Diary — August 1

TODAY

Hanover FA Major League

Super Star vs Sandy Bay FC

— Watson Taylor Park

— 3:30 pm

FRIDAY AUGUST 2

St James FA Sandals International

Under -20

Bogue vs Norwood

— UDC

— 3:00 pm

MoBay Boys Club vs Maldon High

— Wespow

Western Basketball Association

Men's D1 semis

MoBay Gladiators vs UWI-WJC

Jayhawks

— MoBay Cricket Club

— 6:00 pm

SATURDAY AUGUST 3

Trelawny FA Under-18 semi-finals

Jackson Town vs Invaders

— Elleston Wakeland Centre

— 2:00 pm

Holland vs Duncans

— Elleston Wakeland Centre

— 4:00 pm

MONDAY AUGUST 5

St James FA Sandals International

Under-20

MBU vs Heights FC

— Wespow Park

— 3:00 pm

Flankers vs Maldon

— UDC

— 3:00 pm

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7

St James FA Sandals International

Under-20

Norwood vs MoBay Boys Club

— UDC

— 3:00 pm

Bogue vs Cambridge

— Wespow Park

— 3:00 pm

