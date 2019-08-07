Fireman at work

Mystic, 'the fireman', blows fire during his performance at the second staging of the Emancipation Jamboree and Cultural Expo held at the Whitter Village in Ironshore, St James last Saturday. The event featured art and craft, fashion displays, local food, entertainment, and a Kiddies Village.

(Photo: Alan Lewin)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT