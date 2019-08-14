Shenseea's Dream

Dancehall star Shenseea performs at Dream Weekend's Igloo party at Cayenne Beach in Negril recently. She was one of several entertainers, including Spice, Capleton, Teejay, Alkaline, Gage, Munga Honorable, Hot Frass and Ding Dong, who performed at the five-day-long party series. (Photo: Philp Lemonte).

