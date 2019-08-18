Tulloch goes gospel

AWARD-WINNING theatre producer, director and actor David Tulloch is throwing his hat into the gospel music arena. He has released a gospel track which he hopes will take to the market.

He noted that he has always had an interest in the music but for him the time was never right, and he was never confident enough to boldly step out and pointed to the fact that the majority of his wins at the Actor Boy Awards were for his work in composing songs and music for theatrical productions.

But he has never thought out the possibility of releasing music for commercial purposes.

“When I did Sugar Daddy, I knew this was the last production of this kind that I would be doing. It has been a total 360-degree turn and now what we have on stage is a gospel production From Pit to Pulpit. I then thought I should try my luck with popular gospel music and drew on some music I have had for some time — only needed to be mixed and mastered. I said why not and sent them off to Canada. I only got them back yesterday (Friday) and I sent it to a number of persons including local gospel radio jocks who offered a positive response within three minutes after they received it.”

The track is called Suffer the Loss and draws its inspiration from the American Christian hymn Stand Up Stand up For Jesus written by George Duffield in 1858.

Tulloch noted that the hymn states “lift high the royal banner, it must not suffer loss,” which for him signifies that Christianity and the word of Jesus Christ cannot be allowed to lose, therefore all effort must be put into securing a win.

“Christ should never be allowed to lose and what we are noticing is a decline in church congregations as preachers are boring, and the music used in praise and worship is not reaching the younger members, and the members who appreciate traditional Christian music are old and dying. If we don't reach them with contemporary music the word will lose. It is for that reason I am using dancehall music to reach them. And for those who criticise Christian dancehall music, my question is what is the crime? it is the rhythm or the lyrics that we should be looking at. This also explains why our gospel artistes are not as popular as their secular counterparts. I just hope we will be able to bring this form of music to the foreground with our releases,” said Tulloch.