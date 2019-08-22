The Society Blood Drive

Kadeesha Williams (left) of the National Blood Transfusion Service explains the procedure for drawing blood to donor Robyn Lee (right) during The Society's Blood Drive at Mega Mart in Montego Bay, last Saturday. The Society, a charitydriven promotion team, joined forces with sponsors The Best Dressed Chicken, Wisynco and Jamaica AIDS Support for Life to target 200 donors and provide HIV tests. Sharing in the moment is Lincoln Robinson, marketing and sales officer, The Best Dressed Chicken. (Photo: Aceion Cunningham)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT