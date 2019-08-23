Govana to release debut album

THE past two years has seen dancehall artiste Govana create waves with several hits, making him one of the hottest acts in Jamaica. He plans to release his first album, Humans And Monsters Are not The Same, this year.

“The project will be released in the last quarter of this year. It's a collective effort of producers that I have worked with over the years, to get the right selection of songs,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Humans And Monsters Are not The Same contains 14 songs. Three of them have been released — Unanswered featuring Tarrus Riley, The Light with Dre Island and Cups Up, Govana's current hit.

“We have eight collaborations on the project. We purposely worked with several producers to get the variety right and to have different sounds from each producer,” said the deejay.

Among the producers contributing to Humans And Monsters Are not The Same are CJ The Chemist, Quantanium Records, Emudio Productions, Big Zim Records, Chimney Records, The Ultimate Dream Team, and LMR Productions.

“It's a nice vibe and a well-rounded effort. I think the fans will be very receptive to it,” said Govana, whose hits also include Breeze, Bake Bean, Shrimp Patty, and One And Move.

Govana's real name is Romeo Nelson, he was born in Spanish Town and has been recording for the past ten years. There is still no word on who will distribute the album.