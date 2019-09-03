NCB financial group gets goahead for sale of 100% stake in Advantage General

The NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) is announcing that the Financial Services Commission has advised of its non-objection to the sale of shares in Advantage General Insurance Company Limited by NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM), a subsidiary of NCBFG, to Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited, Fundy Bay Equity Holdings Limited, and Resource In Motion.

NCBCM expects to complete the transaction in the coming weeks, once other relevant conditions have been satisfied. NCB Financial Group Limited (NCB) was incorporated in April 2016 to be licensed under the Banking Services Act as the financial holding company for National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ).