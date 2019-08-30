Racing news for Friday, August 30, 2019

Bala Gris gets it right on the second attempt

Bala Gris (Nasheet — Wisely Noted), after finishing third on debut in a 5-furlong (1,000m) round event on August 3, made no mistake the second time when he got to the winning post in front by 1 ½ lengths in a Maiden Condition race over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). Bala Gris was backed as a 3-1 betting option on debut but came up short, finishing 3 ¾ lengths behind Raw Liquid and Father Ken.

With Father Ken again present, Bala Gris was adjusted to the second favourite at 8-5, but he was able, with the run under his girth, to turn the tables on 4-5 favourite, Father Ken. With apprentice Daniel Satchell in the saddle, Bala Gris sat just off the pace in third position as Father Ken (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) set the pace ahead of Belligerent King (Christopher Mamdeen). Approaching the final bend, Bala Gris, who had lost some ground on the leaders, was taken to the outside of rivals and put to an all-out drive by Satchell.

When all seemed lost inside the final furlong (200m) as Father Ken opened up on the field, Bala Gris hit another gear and came storming by Father Ken to win comfortably. Belligerent King ran gamely for third place in the native- bred three-year-old colts and geldings event. The final time posted by Bala Gris was 1:09.2. Bala Gris is a full brother to the talented Grade One campaigner, Another Bullet. Interestingly, “Bala” in Spanish means bullet.

Trainer Michael Beecham gets win number four

Veteran conditioner Michael Beecham notched his fourth winner for the season after his charge Super Glitterman won a Restricted Allowance event over 4 furlongs (800m). Under the capable hands of champion jockey Anthony Thomas, Super Glitterman (Deputy Glitters— Florence) led every step of the way to win the native-bred five-year-old and upwards — non-winners of four event by 1 ¼.

Thomas got Super Glitterman out and running after the starting gates were opened. The fleet-footed bay gelding then tacked to the much preferred outside rails and once he was settled under the standside fence it was a matter of how far Super Glitterman would win. Sure Step (Daniel Thompson) out battled Miss Nancy (Mathew Bennett) by a short head for second place. The final time was recorded at 48.4.

Steven Todd, Jemar Jackson combine for another double

The combination of trainer Steven Todd and jockey Jemar Jackson are slowly becoming a formidable duo after several wins coming at a rapid pace in recent times. On the Golden Friday race day they completed yet another double. They teamed up to win with Dad's Luck and DM Cutie.

Both winners are owned by The Hustler. Dad's Luck (Silent Valor – Flight Plan Girl) came with a strong run in deep stretch to win a Restricted Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). Jackson, who is presently enjoying a distinct change of fortune, held Dad's Luck off the pace behind leaders Donald Trog (Oneil Mullings), Zillow (Anthony Thomas) and Herecomestheboss (Kiaman McGregor) at the off.

Dad's Luck then slipped down into third place as Zillow took over from Donald Trog with 2 ½ furlongs left to go. Zillow turned for home with a good-looking lead, but Jackson produced Dad's Luck in deep stretch and the grey gelding responded by going by to win easily in a time of 1:10.2. The winning margin was 3 ½ lengths.

DM Cutie (Twilight Time – Gogirlyougo) was just able to hold off Big Black Nation by a short head in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event contested for over 5 furlongs on the round course. After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, DM Cutie settled into third place behind Laguna Point (Reyan Lewis) and Awesome Cat (Omar Simpson). With the leaders chipping splits of 23.2 and 48.4, DM Cutie took over when they gave way at the furlong pole and just held on from the fast-finishing Big Black Nation, under Omar Walker. The winning time was 1:04.3. Six horses claimed

on the 11-race programme. In the seventh race, Raymond Townsend claimed Big Black Nation for himself from Joseph Thomas; Michael Thomas claimed Special Prosecutor for owner David Forbes from Carl Anderson; Welsh Soutar claimed Princess Brianna for owner Orville Johnson from Anthony Subratie; Rudolph Hardial claimed Tough Cookie for owner The Sopranos from Steven Todd; Colin Ferguson claimed Awesome Cat for owner Baldwin Williams from Rudolph Hardial; and Keisha Lawrence claimed winner DM Cutie for owner Charlie's Angels from Steven Todd. All these claims were made for $250,000. Unfortunately, Princess Brianna was put down after the race.

Change of racing equipment does it for Nyoka Classic

Four-year-old chestnut filly Nyoka Classic (Rising Moon — Lady In Gold), who has been running some fair races this season, finally found the winning post in front in a Restricted Allowance event going 5 ½ furlongs. The win by Nyoka Classic was enhanced by a change in racing equipment as the Donovan Russell trainee came to the races with the figure 8 on, added to Lasix.

With Christopher Mamdeen doing the riding honours, Nyoka Classic broke well and was held off the early pace set by Mother Nature (Shane Ellis), who led ahead of Classy Miss (Omar Simpson) and Sacrifice (Raddesh Roman).

Running the half-mile (800m) turn, Nyoka Classic cruised down into fourth place and was soon challenging for the lead approaching the final bend, heading for the stretch drive. Nyoka Classic took over in deep stretch and went on to win by 1 ¾ lengths ahead of Blusie (Carlos Blake) and Flying Bullet (Anthony Thomas). The winning time was 1:10.2.