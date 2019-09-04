Pollard takes over as skipper after injury rules Bravo out

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Two-time reigning champions Trinibago Knight Riders (TKR) have suffered a massive blow to the defence of their title for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season, with captain Dwayne Bravo now set to miss several games through injury.

All-rounder Bravo, an integral member of the TKR line-up, injured his finger during practice and it is now feared he could be sidelined for “a significant part” of TKR's campaign, a media release from organisers said.

In his absence, veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard will take over the reins of the unit when TKR play their first game on Wednesday against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Queen's Park Oval.

“I am standing in the shoes of the entertainer, Dwayne Bravo. I have been waiting for a long time to be made a part of this special team and I am happy to finally be here,” said Pollard, who is representing TKR for the first time after multiple season with Barbados Tridents and a single campaign with St Lucia Stars.

“This year, a couple of new guys like me have been given the opportunity to be a part of this great franchise. We are looking forward to putting in our best and lifting the title once again in 2019.”

Pollard led Tridents for five years and also took over the captaincy at Stars last year. He has also had stints as captain of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

The 32-year-old has played 478 T20 matches and will bring a wealth of experience to his role for the September 4 to October 12 tournament.

“It's a very unfortunate injury and Dwayne Bravo will be greatly missed. However, we are fortunate to have someone of the calibre of Kieron Pollard to take over the reins from Bravo,” said TKR director Venky Mysore.

“His leadership abilities are well proven and, like Bravo, will bring a very aggressive style as captain in TKR's quest for a third championship in a row.” TKR beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in last year's final to become the most successful CPL franchise with three titles.