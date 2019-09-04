Molynes United stun defending champions Portmore United in RSPL bow

New boys Molynes United created a stunning upset when they thrashed defending champions Portmore United 3-0 in their first game in the Red Stripe Premier League on Monday night at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.



A first-half brace from Ryan Brown and a late goal from veteran Devon Hodges helped create the biggest upset of match day one of the new season.

The champions started the game on the front foot, but after Molynes United weathered the early storm they started to look like a team that belonged.

Brown and Nicholas Nelson, who has premier league experience, were lively up front, creating problems for the Portmore defence marshalled by captain Rosario Harriott.



Nelson played in Patrick Shecklude, who had the whole goal to aim at but instead shot straight at Shaven Paul at the near post in the 14th minute.

Tyrique Wilson also found himself with time and space to take a shot, but his effort was also straight at Paul.



But in the 24th minute Brown created history by being the first player from his club to score in the Red Stripe Premier League. A slick team move saw the ball come to Brown and he fired into the roof of the net beyond a hapless Paul to make it 1-0 to Molynes United.



Nelson then had consecutive opportunities to increase his team's lead but he shot high with the left boot on the first effort and wide again with the left boot on the second effort.



Eleven minutes after he had registered his first goal of the season, Brown was back for more when he took advantage of hesitation on the part of Paul to latch unto a loose ball and slot home for 2-0.



Unfortunately for the double goal scorer, he had to leave the field due to injury a minute before the half-time break and was replaced by Hodges.



From the opening minutes of the second half it was clear that the strategy of Molynes United had changed. Instead of taking the game to the champions they were now prepared to play on the counter-attack and protect what they had.



That plan worked to good effect as they continued to deny Rondee Smith and company. The introduction of Cleon Pryce by Portmore United added impetus to their attack, but Molynes did a good job soaking up the pressure with Hodges providing a useful outlet while playing as the lone striker.



With Portmore United throwing everything into attack to try and get back in the game Molynes United caught them with a sucker punch with Hodges scoring a tap-in in the 89th minute to put the final nail in the Portmore coffin.



It was the second year in a row that Portmore United were losing their opening match of the season as they fell at the hands of Mount Pleasant Football Academy 1-2 last year.