Simms promises to remain grounded after Molynes upset win

Molynes United's stunning result against defending Red Stripe Premier League champions Portmore United will not be soon forgotten by anyone associated with the club.



They were overwhelming underdogs in their first match in top-flight football, but Molynes United ripped up the script, thrashing Portmore United 3-0 in their season-opener at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Monday night.

Their coach Lijyasu “Shaka” Simms said he told his players to go out onto the park and earn the respect he felt they deserved, and that they did, with aplomb.



“I told the players to come out here and earn the respect, because the respect isn't something they are going to give us. They have to go out there and play for the respect, and they did that.



“We are a new team; the boys played to instructions. They were given a set of instructions and they played to them and we were rewarded, so I have to lift my hat off to the players on getting this positive result.”



A first-half brace from Ryan Brown put them on course for a famous win, but it was their second-half display that proved they are ready for the premier league.



“At half-time I told them that in the second half we have to play like our lives depend on it. We have to go out there and work even harder than we did in the first half. I told them that if you allow Portmore to play they will play because they have good ball players; we have to stop them from playing and when we get the ball Molynes have to play and that's what they did and it paid dividends,” said Simms.



Though they are new to the premier league as a club they have in their squad a number of experienced premier league campaigners.



“We have a lot of experienced, seasoned premier league players who know that this is nine months of football. They know that premier league is not one game. We will go back to the training ground, have a recovery session and then we will take each day as it comes.”



Devon Hodges had a tremendous second half playing in the lone striker's role which was quite pleasing to his coach.



“Devon Hodges is a seasoned premier league player, well experienced. I think he brings stability to our club, leadership, and he has brought a lot of things to our club.”



Simms was also quick to point out that they had retained most of the squad that had helped take them from the Super League to the premiership.



“We believe in these players. Most of these players played in the Super League and we carry them over to the premier league because we know what they can do, so we just keep working.”



One game doesn't make a season but after the statement made on Monday night, no other club in the league will take the new boys lightly going forward.