NCB rewards staff, interns for innovative customer solutions

In keeping with its goal of providing a world-class banking experience for all categories of customers, the National Commercial Bank recently hosted its fourth annual 'Innovation Challenge' — when staff members and interns were given the chance to win cash prizes for their most innovative customer solutions and ideas.



Fifteen interns from local universities were selected to participate in the five-week 'Innovation Internship' programme, which saw them receiving training in design thinking, agile and scrum principles, as well as software development with Next Gen Creators. The interns were placed in three teams, and challenged to develop a solution for an unmet customer need.



Similarly, over 25 teams entered the staff competition which required them to develop and produce the prototype for a customer solution. After several rounds of training and competition, five staff teams proceeded to the final of the challenge.



Both staff and intern teams then pitched their solutions to an expert panel of judges, which included bank executives, managers and customers. 'Team M&M' — the winning staff members — took home a cool $1.5 million for a loyalty programme geared at SMEs, while the winning team of interns walked away with USD$3,500 for their saving goals app.



Chief executive officer of the NCB Financial Group Patrick Hylton was present at the final pitch event, where he emphasised the importance of the programme as part of the institution's cultural transformation.



“Innovation has become almost the norm for how companies function, and at NCB it has quickly developed into a key pillar of our operations,” said Hylton.

“We have to create an ecosystem that facilitates innovation. Therefore, we are leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of constant innovation, starting with both our staff and intern innovation programmes. We are focused on harnessing innovative capabilities, within our ranks or even externally, because the future of the NCB Financial Group is innovation.”



Twenty-year-old actuarial science major, Aston Harris, a member of the winning team of interns, shared, “This was an amazing experience. It challenged us every step of the way, but we were properly prepared, trained and then allowed to put our own creative minds to work in coming up with a solution for a real world problem that NCB customers face. I'm very happy for the opportunity to participate in this kind of internship because it has certainly given a big boost to our personal and professional development.”



The second team of interns received USD$1,500 for producing the best customer need analysis and their production of a point-of-sale mapping innovation, while the third team received USD$500. For the duration of the programme, each intern also received a weekly stipend.



The second- and third-place staff teams received $750,000 and $350,000, respectively. Since the inception of the 'Innovation Challenge', NCB has implemented and started production on a number of solutions pitched in the competition, including the award-winning NCB mobile app.