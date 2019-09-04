In a 'Flash'

Nakeita Mullings has been described as a lifesaver by some of her clients.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur started a business that runs errands for individuals and companies who do not have the time or means to do these errands themselves.

Mullings founded D & N Flash Errand Services (Flash) in 2017 after identifying this particular need which nobody was satisfying in the north coast town of Ocho Rios and surrounding communities.

“Let Flash Errand Services help you to reclaim your time by outsourcing those inconvenient and mundane tasks to us!” reads a line from the company's Facebook page.

'Flash' offers a host of services such as grocery and personal shopping, cheque pick-up and drop-off, tax office errands, food delivery, document pick-up and delivery, as well as package pick-up and delivery from online shopping companies.

Other errands include school pick-ups and drop-offs, banking errands, senior citizen pick-ups and drop-offs, prescription pick-ups and drop-offs, customs errands, and gift-buying and delivery.

“Also we engage in the cleaning of homes,” Mullings informed. “Currently, we have a relationship with Gates of Edgehill located in St Mary where we provide cleaning services for their two model units on an every week basis.”

The Flash boss manages the company and does errands herself with one motor vehicle, while there are also motorcycle riders who assist with various tasks. Other members of the business include an office administrator and the company's co-founder, Daderia Dunn.

What customers appreciate, according to Mullings, is not just the convenience of the errand service but the timing. Cheque pick-ups and drop-offs, for example, are usually delivered within an hour of receiving requests.

But timing also relates to responding to problematic circumstances and solving them expeditiously. Mullings described how she experienced this for herself when she had an emergency and used her own service to mitigate the situation.

“My car was being repaired one weekend and I needed to get something, so I decided to utilise Flash, and the feeling I got when my item was delivered on time was second to none,” she related. “I instantly thought, if this is the feeling my customers get from their delivery, I am doing something right.”

Even though the company operates in and around Ocho Rios, customers have discovered that Flash is willing to go the extra mile for them. Its service can extend to the entire island when necessary.

“We deliver cakes and other pastries for a company in Ocho Rios called Piece of Cake Jamaica,” Mullings revealed. “We have gone as far as Whitehouse in Westmoreland with a six-tiered cake.”

The cost of an errand is dependent upon distance and time involved, and the company hours are from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm for what are usually very busy days.

“Weekends are my busiest times,” the young entrepreneur said.

“During the week the errands flow one into the other but, just like life gets unpredictable, sometimes clients have needs all at the same time, so we have to get into the super mode and multitask to the best of our abilities.”

Mullings is originally from the nearby town of Moneague where she attended Moneague Primary and Junior High School before moving on to St Hilda's Diocesan High School in Brown's Town.

Studying online through the UWI's open campus programme, Mullings has achieved a bachelor's degree in management studies.

She previously held positions as a front office agent at Beaches Ocho Rios Resort and Spa, an assistant in a law firm, and an administrative assistant at Dolphin Cove before deciding to start her own business.

Entrepreneurship for her has been a positive development in her life, even while generating some anxiety at times.

“I live in gratitude each day and that has helped me to see Flash as half full instead of half empty,” Mullings said. “This is my very first experience at entrepreneurship and I'm having all the emotions you can think of and it has peaked my level of anxiety. However, I believe in growing through the challenges and prevailing.”

Mullings intends to take her business to the next level, which would be to service clients who are overseas by handling tasks that they need to be done here in Jamaica.

“If a Jamaican takes a job in Kuwait, for example, and needs some particular business taken care of here on the island, we want to do that for them,” she declared. “That is what we want to grow to encompass in the future.”

According to Mullings, she retains most of her clients and gets a lot of repeat business. Naturally, this leads to positive word of mouth promotion by her customers, and she only relies on social media as another means of marketing.

Mullings is determined to nurture and grow her fledgling company into the future not just because of her entrepreneurial drive and the desire to see her business succeed, but for one other important and deeply personal reason as well.

“I lost my mom last year October after six years of battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer,” she confides. “She believed in my brand and she supported my passion, even though she was ailing. Now that she's no longer physically here to see me living my passion, I believe that if I quit I would have lost her twice — and I'm not prepared to experience that feeling again.