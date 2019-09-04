itelbpo moves to support people of hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

itelbpo, the Jamaican- owned business process outsourcer (BPO) with contact centre locations in Jamaica, the United States, Mexico and The Bahamas, has mobilised a task force, through the company's 4Ys Foundation, to support communities ravaged by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.

In addition to making its own donations, the team at itelbpo has started a Go Fund Me page and will be spearheading a T-shirt drive so that staff and partners can get involved in raising funds.The organisation is calling on the public, community organisations and local businesses to work with it to provide financial and material assistance as quickly as possible to the stricken nation in the northern Caribbean.

Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama packing winds of 185 mph, causing severe flooding and massive property damage, in addition to taking the lives of five people. Emergency services received calls from people trapped in their homes, some taking refuge from the storm surge in their ceilings and on rooftops.

Flooding was widespread in the capital, Freeport, and it was reported that the Grand Bahamas airport was under five feet of water during the onslaught of the storm. Casualties are still being assessed at this time.

“We appeal to you to support our efforts to mobilise resources that will help the men, women and children now living in desperate conditions,” said itelbpo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yoni Epstein, in a press release.

“Donations will help first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products, and shelter. Providing donations in cash or kind will help to save lives and accelerate rebuilding efforts.”

The itelbpo 4Ys Foundation, which in normal times focuses on innovation, education, sport and the environment, has gone into emergency mode and has put together a team comprising foundation members and itelbpo employees to first assess the extent of the disaster and then mobilise immediate donations.

“These donations will assist with the immediate aftermath and address critical needs,” explained Epstein. “Monday was about contact with The Bahamas while the days that follow are for mobilisation.

We will put out our appeal on social media, direct e-mails, telephone calls and through the media.” Donors can visit www. itelbpo.com where all details can be found on the company's hurricane relief page,” Epstein said. The company can also be contacted directly via telephone number 876-953-6907.

The company is urging people to:

• Make a cash donation through the Go Fund Me page created by itelbpo.

• Donate food supplies: water, canned goods, readyto- eat meals, non-perishable dry goods.

• Donate body care goods: hygiene and feminine kits, first aid kits and mosquito repellant.

• Donate cleaning items: large trash bags, bleach, chlorine tablets, cleaning supplies (mops, buckets, towels, disinfectant).

• Donate childcare items: baby supplies (wipes, juice, food, formula, diapers); cereal, clothing, etc.

• Donate household items: blankets, water containers, animal food, air mattresses and other such items.

• Donate equipment: generators, chain saws, flashlights, batteries and other such emergency equipment.

• Provide air or sea transportation for items.

“With every day that passes, the aftereffects of the storm become more debilitating,” Epstein pointed out, emphasising the urgency of the calamity. “The ability for The Bahamas to bounce back sooner rather than later depends on our will to act. The time is now.”

“Please, make an urgent donation today to bring about a speedy recovery in The Bahamas”, the CEO appealed. “All funds will go directly to relief efforts for those most affected.”

itelbo has close ties with The Bahamas, where it has 150 employees who provide contact centre services for local and international clients largely in the hotel, airline and utilities sectors