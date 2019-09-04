This Day in History — September 4

Today is the 247th day of 2019. There are 118 days left in the year.



Today'S HIGHLIGHT



2007: Hurricane Felix slams into Central America and Hurricane Henriette hits Baja California, as a record-setting hurricane season gets even wilder with twin storms making landfall on the same day.



OTHER EVENTS

422: St Boniface I ends his reign as Catholic Pope.

1781: Los Angeles is founded by Spanish settlers.

1872: Anglo-French dual control of Egypt is re-established.

1917: The American Expeditionary Force in France suffers its first fatalities in World War I.

1929: German dirigible Graf Zeppelin completes trip around world.

1932: France and Poland sign mutual assistance agreement.

1939: South Africa and Canada declare war on Germany.

1944: During World War II, British troops liberate Antwerp, Belgium.

1951: In America's first live, coast-to-coast television broadcast, US President Harry Truman addresses the nation from the Japanese peace treaty conference in San Francisco.

1957: Egypt and Syria form economic union. Ford Motor Company began selling its ill-fated Edsel.

1962: The Beatles, with their new drummer, Ringo Starr, recorded Love Me Do at EMI Studios in London. (The more familiar version with substitute drummer Andy White and Starr playing the tambourine is recorded a week later.)

1970: In Chile, Salvador Allende becomes the first Marxist freely elected president in the western hemisphere.

1972: US swimmer Mark Spitz wins a record seventh Olympic gold medal in the 400-metre relay at the Munich Summer Olympics.

1974: United States establishes diplomatic relations with East Germany, the last major western nation to do so.

1987: UN Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar says Iran has agreed to negotiate implementation of UN peace plan to end its war with Iraq. 1987: A Soviet court convicts West German pilot Mathias Rust of charges stemming from his daring flight to Moscow's Red Square, and sentences him to four years in a labour camp. (Rust was released in August 1988.)

1990: Prime ministers of South and North Korea meet for first time; US President George HW Bush asks Congress to write off Egypt's US$7-billion debt to the United States as a sign of appreciation for help in Gulf War.

1995: The UN women's conference opens in Beijing.

1996: New Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes the hand of Palestine Liberation Organisation chief Yasser Arafat at a meeting on the Israel-Gaza border to help clear the air of animosity.

1997: Three Buddhist nuns acknowledge in Senate testimony that their Los Angeles temple illegally reimbursed donors after a fund-raiser attended by US Vice-President Al Gore.

1998: The first genocide sentence by an international court is handed down by UN tribunal in Arusha, Tanzania, which condemns a former Rwandan prime minister to life in prison for the slaughter of more than 500,000 Rwandans. Internet services company Google files for incorporation in California.

1999: Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat sign a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

2002: A court in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, convicts the speaker of parliament, Akbar Tandjung, on charges of abuse of power and corruption, sentencing him to three years in prison.

2006: “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray's barb pierced his chest.

2008: US Vice-President Dick Cheney insists that Georgia will join NATO and backs its attempts to rebuild from its war with Russia on Thursday, using a trip to former Soviet republic as a show of US support for their pro-Western leaders.

2009: A US jet drops 500-pound (225k) bombs on two tanker trucks hijacked by the Taliban before dawn, triggering a huge explosion that Afghan officials say kills more than 70 people.

2010: Protesters angry over his role in the Iraq war hurl shoes and eggs at former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who holds the first public signing of his memoir amid high security in Ireland's capital.

2011: Negotiations over the surrender of one of Moammar Gadhafi's remaining strongholds collapse, and Libyan rebels wait for the green light to launch their final attack on the besieged town of Bani Walid.

2014: Comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor's office during a routine medical procedure.



TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Francois Chateaubriand, French author (1768-1848); Anton Bruckner, Austrian composer (1824-1896); Daniel Burnham, US architect/city planner (1896-1912); Antonin Artaud, French poet (1896-1948); Henry Ford II, US industrialist (1917-1987); Dawn Fraser, Australian Olympic swimming champion (1937-); Damon Wayans, US actor/comedian (1960- ); Beyonce Knowles, singer/actress (1981- ); Yasus Afari, dub poet (1962- )

— AP/Jamaica Observer