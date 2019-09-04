Those who fight Bunting fight accountability

Dear Editor,



There are some in the People's National Party (PNP) who are fighting very hard to prevent a President Peter Bunting. Their main reason, I believe, is that under Bunting's watch there will be accountability. No funds can go missing under his watch without an accounting.

The incestuous relationship with contractors and the 'eat a food' mentality will not be tolerated. The hint of corruption will be frowned on, and those stained by allegations of corruption will be sidelined as unwilling messengers for the movement.

Our party must face the facts that we cannot successfully tackle the Government on corruption issues even while we have not dealt with our own allegations. We have to speak to these and let the public know that we are willing to cleanse ourselves of both actors and actions.

Many are fighting against this because politics has been their 'bread and butter', and they only use the party as a means to a wealthy end.

We need representatives who are in it for the outcome and not the income. That is the only way Jamaica will prosper.

Just imagine having five per cent more added to our gross domestic product (GDP). Imagine the social programmes that could be implemented.

Bunting has the skills, as a financial expert, to close the many loopholes. He also has the political will to enact the necessary legislation to rein in corrupt practices. He is the man waiting to go on the bridge and to give our party a new face, new message, and new life. Embrace the change and put the status quo to bed!



Denton A Smith

dentona22@gmail.com