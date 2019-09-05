Sashae rallies to assist The Bahamas

SASHAE has pledged to donate a percentage of her record sales, Transformation, towards the massive relief effort currently underway in The Bahamas. “My heart goes out to the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

I have seen the photos and the storm obliterated the island. My album is about personal transformation, and I am more than happy to help in the Bahamian transformation after the devastation on Hurricane Dorian,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

