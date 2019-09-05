Sashae rallies to assist The Bahamas
SASHAE has pledged to donate a percentage of her record sales, Transformation, towards the massive relief effort currently underway in The Bahamas. “My heart goes out to the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama.
I have seen the photos and the storm obliterated the island. My album is about personal transformation, and I am more than happy to help in the Bahamian transformation after the devastation on Hurricane Dorian,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
A massive rescue and relief effort is underway in the Bahamas where there is widespread devastation from Hurricane Dorian. At least 20 people were killed clean water, and food. Starting September 4, Sashae (given name Yanique Richards) pledged 20 per cent of Transformation's Kush Meds, Records imprint, as well as 20 per cent September 19. homes on Abaco and Grand Bahama the homes have been wiped out or are underwater. Sashae rallies to there. Thousands are in need of shelter, lead single , produced on the Chase Mills from the album when it's released on the The Red Cross says nearly half of the islands were damaged or destroyed. On Grand Bahama island, three-quarters of the homes have been wiped out or are
underwater.
