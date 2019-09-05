JACAP's revenue soars

Revenue for the Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers (JACAP) has grown significantly since its inception 21 years ago. Cumulative collection stood at over $1 billion in December 2018 — a remarkable bounce from $7,000 in its first year.

This was disclosed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, during JACAP's inaugural Awards banquet at Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston last Saturday. The event was held under the theme, 'Valuing Your Musical Creativity'.

“The growth of JACAP has been nothing short of phenomenal. In 1999, JACAP's revenue stood at over $7,000; in 2018, it was $174 million. Cumulative collection up to December 2018 stands at over $1 billion. Can I get a WOW!” enthused Grange. She further revealed that, “JACAP's distribution also continues to score impressive growth.

Our first local distribution in the year 2000 was valued at just about $6 million. Over its 21- year lifetime, JACAP has distributed over $700 million. In 1999, one year after inception, [JACAPS] membership stood at 30. This year, our membership stands at just under 4,000. This speaks volumes about the confidence which the members of the industry have reposed in JACAP.”

However, Grange noted that more creatives need to benefit from JACAP, and challenged the organisation to find ways to get them on board.

“Our dancers, for example, are crying out for the benefits that collective management organisations such as JACAP can provide. And so my charge to you this evening is to find ways to get them on board and ensure that they not only get the critical recognitions for their creations, but are able to earn from their creativity to uplift themselves, their families, their communities, and our Jamaica, land we love,” she said.

Chairman of JACAP, Stephen Stewart, also spoke about JACAP's growth in membership and scope.

“As a signatory to regional and worldwide collective management organisations, JACAP adheres to strict guidelines as to how business is conducted for our members; we also keep abreast of the latest trends in policy and technology, making sure to adjust and modernise where necessary. We will not be left behind,” he vowed.

The chairman also promised that for the future, JACAP will continue to position itself so that composers, authors, and publishers have maximum benefit from their work.

“To this end, we encourage the powers that be, the Government, broadcast commission, and broadcasters to support local creators of music. As such, we ask that you consider that broadcasts of music be aired with a ratio in favour of local music. This will result in less money being paid overseas and instead a greater percentage paid to our local creators,” he said.

Grange was among eight persons honoured by JACAP with the prestigious Founders Award for helping to launch the organisation in 1998. The others are Augustus “Gussie” Clarke, Steve Golding, Tony Laing, Lydia Rose, Lloyd Stanbury, Desmond Young, and Carl Ayton.

Laing and Ayton were recognised posthumously. A plaque in their (eight persons) honour, will be mounted at JACAP headquarters on Connolley Avenue in Kingston.