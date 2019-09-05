Sport Diary — September 5

TODAY

Hanover FA Major League Cross-Zone

Hopewell Chargers vs Middlesex FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm

Claremont United vs St Simon FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm



Trelawny FA Under-18

Invaders vs Friendship @ Bounty Hall - 2:00 pm

Granville vs Harmony @ Bounty Hall - 4:00 pm



FRIDAY JULY 26

Hanover FA Division One

Blenheim United vs Central FC @ Watson Taylor Park- 1:30 pm

Prosper FC vs Uprising United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm



SATURDAY JULY 27

Hanover FA Major League Cross - Zone

Revelation FC vs Johnson Town FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm

Green Island United vs Hopewell Chargers @ Watson-Taylor Park - 3:30 pm



Western Basketball Association Elite League final

Falmouth Saints vs Cricket Club Knights @ Cricket Club - 7:00 pm



SUNDAY JULY 28

Hanover FA Major League Cross - Zone

Super Star FC vs Claremont United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm

Middlesex FC vs Mt Pelier DC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm



Western Basketball Association Elite League final

Cricket Club Knights vs Falmouth Saints @ Cricket Club -7:00 pm



MONDAY JULY 29

Hanover FA Major League Cross - Zone

Esher United vs Revelation FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm



WEDNESDAY JULY 31

Hanover FA Major League Cross-Zone

Hopewell Chargers vs St Simon FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 1:30 pm

Claremont United vs Green Island United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm

