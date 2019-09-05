Sport Diary — September 5
TODAY
Hanover FA Major League Cross-Zone
Hopewell Chargers vs Middlesex FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm
Claremont United vs St Simon FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
Trelawny FA Under-18
Invaders vs Friendship @ Bounty Hall - 2:00 pm
Granville vs Harmony @ Bounty Hall - 4:00 pm
FRIDAY JULY 26
Hanover FA Division One
Blenheim United vs Central FC @ Watson Taylor Park- 1:30 pm
Prosper FC vs Uprising United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
SATURDAY JULY 27
Hanover FA Major League Cross - Zone
Revelation FC vs Johnson Town FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm
Green Island United vs Hopewell Chargers @ Watson-Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
Western Basketball Association Elite League final
Falmouth Saints vs Cricket Club Knights @ Cricket Club - 7:00 pm
SUNDAY JULY 28
Hanover FA Major League Cross - Zone
Super Star FC vs Claremont United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
Middlesex FC vs Mt Pelier DC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm
Western Basketball Association Elite League final
Cricket Club Knights vs Falmouth Saints @ Cricket Club -7:00 pm
MONDAY JULY 29
Hanover FA Major League Cross - Zone
Esher United vs Revelation FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm
WEDNESDAY JULY 31
Hanover FA Major League Cross-Zone
Hopewell Chargers vs St Simon FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 1:30 pm
Claremont United vs Green Island United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
