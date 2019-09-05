

TUCKER, St James – There could be a surprise at the upcoming annual general meeting of the St James Football Association as former president Orville Powell has hinted he could be throwing his hat in the ring once more.

Powell, who served a term as the president of the St James FA and also chairman of the Western Confederation, told the Jamaica Observer West in an exclusive interview earlier this week that he was “still contemplating” whether he would challenge the incumbent Gregory Daley, adding that he would make his decision “by September 15 or so.”

The significance of that date is the annual general meeting of the Jamaica Football Federation where Michael Ricketts is expected to be returned as president.

Under FIFA regulations, all the parish associations must call their AGMs within “a certain time” after the JFF elections.

“I know what I bring to the table,” Powell told the Observer West. “I have occupied the chair before and my record at Montego Bay United is also there, we need to bring back a vibe to football in St James.”

He admitted, however, that he has not put together a slate, or even if he would, but stressed that his first business was to “test the temperature; I need to meet with as many affiliates as possible as I am still contemplating the direction I think I should take”.

The outspoken MBU president, who had also launched a short-lived challenge for the JFF leadership, seeking to unseat then president, the late Horace Burrell, said “Serious representation is needed if there is to be a path to sustainable football in the parish.”

Western Jamaica is without representation in the Red Stripe Premier League for the first time in living memory after the relegation of both Montego Bay United and FC Reno last season.

Under the guidance of Powell, MBU qualified for the RSPL in the 2011-12 season and qualified for three straight finals, winning two, before being relegated last season, finishing in 11th place.