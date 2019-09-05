FM Smith finishes 13th at FIDE Americas Caribbean Chess Cup
National senior Absolute champion and FM Shreyas Smith finished 13th from a field of 33 participants from eight Caribbean territories at the first FIDE Americas Caribbean Chess Cup in Barbados from August 22-28.
After seven gruelling rounds of classical chess down from nine rounds originally, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Dorian, IM Orlando Husbands from host country Barbados emerged champion on six points from five wins and two drawn games, ahead of Carifta Under-16 Absolute champion, FM Alan-Safer Ramoutar from Trinidad & Tobago, on 5.5 points with five wins, one draw and one loss, while third went to Reginald Martyr from St Lucia on five points from four wins and three drawn games.
Smith ended on four points from two wins, four drawn games and a loss, but praised the high level of competition on offer in Barbados, the superb effort the host made to undertake such a tournament and had it not been for the threat of Dorian and Barbados' preparation for same, he would have hoped for a top-five finish.
