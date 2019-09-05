Muschett withdraws from daCosta Cup

WAKEFIELD, Trelawny – Muschett High has withdrawn from the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition which gets underway this Saturday, the Jamaica Observer West has been reliably informed.

Muschett High, last season's Rural Area Under-16 runners-up, were expected to contend for honours in Zone C this season, after placing fourth last year.

It is understood that the school took the decision to withdraw the team following misconduct by the players during the training camp held at the institution in July and August.

Efforts to contact the principal, Leighton Johnson, were unsuccessful as he could not be reached despite several calls placed to the Wakefield- based institution on Monday and Tuesday.

The withdrawal of Muschett High leaves five schools — Cedric Titus, Herbert Morrison, Holland High, Spot Valley High and William Knibb Memorial — to contest Zone C and battle for the two spots in the second round.

Muschett High join Little London as teams that took part last season, but are not returning this year.



— Paul Reid