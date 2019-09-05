Ottey, Vaccianna are St James FA youth leagues MVPs
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Green Pond High's Zedford Vaccianna and Cambridge FC's Aldane Ottey were both named Most Valuable Players (MVP) as they led their teams to the title in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-17 and Under -20 competitions, respectively on Saturday.
Green Pond beat Bogue FC 1-0 to win their fourth straight Under-17 trophy, while Cambridge FC got by Flanker United 5-3 on penalty kicks after playing out a 0-0 regulation and extra-time score in the Under- 20 final.
Cambridge FC were beating Flanker United for the second time this season as they ended the campaign unbeaten.
The champion teams won all the trophies on offer as Green Pond's Omario Kelvin was the top scorer in the Under -17 with seven goals, while Shaquille West of Cambridge FC topped the Under-20, scoring eight goals.
— Paul Reid
