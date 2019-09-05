Riigz wants to collaborate with Drake



Montego Bay-based artiste Ricardo Leslie, who goes by the stage name Riigz, wants to take his musical career to the highest level.

Infact, the Paradise Row resident, whose dream is to share the stage with international artiste Drake, is quite pleased with the way his musical career is shaping up.

At the moment, his collaboration with Squash entitled Benjaminz, has placed his musical career into the limelight.

“The song is getting several thousand views on YouTube and on other music distribution platforms, and getting lots of forwards in the dancehall arena,” Riigz told the Jamaica Observer West.

The past student of Herbert Morrison High School in Montego Bay, is widely known in the resort city for his athletic prowess, having represented his school in the ISSA Boys' and Girls' championships, and has participated in the Penn Relays in Pennsylvania and the Reebok Grand Prix in New York.

But, he is now fully focused on creating waves in the music industry.

So far, he has appeared on several shows across western Jamaica, and is hopeful that he will be booked for next year's staging of Reggae Sumfest.

“I hope next year will be my time to come into the limelight like Tee Jay, Rygin King, Squash and Tommy Lee, all of whom have got their taste of the festival. I am now doing some ground work with a good team in place, so I have to just wait and see what the future holds for me,” said the easy-going entertainer. Some of his releases over the years include, Everything is alright, Deja Vu, Thrust No One, Weed And Rum and Benjaminz, a combination with top dancehall artiste Squash.



