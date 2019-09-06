19-year-old a step closer to realising dream

RECIPIENT of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) and Partners Co-operative Credit Union (PCCU) Limited's 2019 Albert Morris Scholarship, Neikoy Redwood, is a step closer to realising his dream of becoming a financial consultant. Neikoy, who started undergraduate studies at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus on Monday, will receive $150,000 annually over three years towards his education.

The 19-year-old Campion College graduate earned an impressive eight grade ones in this year's Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations in additional mathematics, economics, biology, chemistry, physics, information technology, Spanish, and English A, and a grade two in English B. Additionally, he got four grade ones in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations in pure mathematics, economics, chemistry, and communication studies. Speaking to JIS News in a recent interview, the young scholar, who describes himself as goal-oriented, attributes his successes to hard work and discipline.

“I would say I am goal-oriented, because I feel it is always better if you set a goal for yourself and you are working towards that…I think that I am quite disciplined as well,” he said. Success has been the hallmark of Neikoy's educational journey starting at Marlie Mount Primary in St Catherine, where, in addition to being a high achiever, he was head boy, class monitor and prefect.

This continued at Campion where he served as students' council representative in both years of sixth form and was appointed to the post of prefect in upper sixth form. Neikoy tells JIS News that his desire for success extends beyond his personal ambitions. As the older brother to a doting six-year-old sister, he says he strives to be a positive role model for his sibling.

“I want to set a high standard for her. Now she goes to my alma mater, Marlie Mount Primary… and she's trying to live up to the standard I set, and that is something I am quite proud of,” he said. Neikoy tells JIS News that he is looking forward to his academic journey at The UWI, where he is pursuing actuarial science. He says he had always had an affinity for mathematics and economics in high school and feels that actuarial science is a good blend of both subjects. He notes that, ultimately, he wants to open a financial consultancy where he can hire other professionals.

“I would like to open my own business, and I think a lot of Jamaicans should be looking to do that now because not only should you want to occupy a job, you should seek to create jobs in our economy right now. We need more businesses to develop the country,” he argued. “It adds a lot more [value] if you can start a business, because you can create 10 or 15 jobs,” he added. Neikoy expressed appreciation to the JPS and PCCU for the scholarship, and is encouraging more corporate entities to assist deserving young students to access higher education.

“Higher education is the only way that people can truly better themselves and truly move from a life of poverty to a comfortable life for themselves, their children and their family. I feel that higher education is something that is necessary,” he noted. Neikoy further credits his parents for being his “constant support and guide”.

“They are always very supportive, and I could not say that I have had to do it alone. They have always been there for me and that is something I truly appreciate.”

“My father would show me maths when I was younger, and I was very interested in it. He would show me things that were above my grade level that I wouldn't be learning for another two or three years and I would catch on, so he encouraged me along that line,” he recounted, noting that his mother encouraged his interest in economics.

The Albert Morris Scholarship, named in honour of one of the JPS and PCCU's founding members, is offered annually to a member of the credit union or their children, and provides for study at any of the country's recognised tertiary institutions. The recipient must maintain a 'B' average throughout the life of the scholarship.