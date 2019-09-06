Get involved, Sports Minister!

Dear Editor,

It is hard to fathom why Jamaica's two most successful sporting disciplines — track and field and football — continue to be led by seemingly incompetent individuals.

In the case of the former, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), seems more like a rudderless ship, while as far as the latter, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), goes, the motley crew in charge lumbers from one self-inflicted crisis and embarrassment to the next.

What is even more painful is that the JFF team of Keystone Cops has recently been given a new mandate to heap more destruction on our football. Truth be told, when stacked side by side, the JAAA has committed less unforced errors.

However, be that as it may, the time must surely have come for the minister with responsibility for sports to take a serious look at these two bodies.

Deeply Concerned

St Andrew