The bishop's compassion

Dear Editor,

With reference to the decision to dispense with the service of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary Welsh, as head of the Public Safety Traffic and Enforcement Branch, I wish to take a more compassionate look at that situation.

Firstly, I believe that the bishop's decision to get one errant sinner to accept the fact that his behaviour would no longer be accommodated in the future was a step in the right direction.

We should admit that there has been no positive result in the past decade to reflect any change in the pranks carried out by some motorists and bike riders on our roads.

Maybe that one scamp, converted into a messenger of change, will help to improve on the unit's effort for stricter adherence to the road code, and ultimately road safety.

Sometimes we resist change because it comes clothed in garments that are not made with hands but with a burning desire to be different. Secondly, there is the matter of the 140 motorists that have been given a pardon from traffic tickets.

I am not certain about that detail, but it seems that there was a genuine attempt not to add, at that time, additional tickets to a system that seems to have lacked professional and educational competence from the inception.

I would bet one drink on the rocks that no one called for any civil servant or other provider to have been kicked from the list of providers or brought to book for what this country has paid for whatever excuse that we now call the traffic system.

I conclude that when a leader or anyone in charge is faced with a situation the best decision is the right one, the next best is the wrong one, and the worst thing is to do nothing. Managers foul up more because they do nothing rather than for making the wrong decision.

I am pleased that this time the decision by the ACP did not result in his file being sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions or any suspicion of a kickback.

Farming seems mighty when the plough is a pen and the author is a thousand miles from the field. It has been a long time since I have read in a journalist's comment that bibles should be provided in a public space. Indeed, life is not always fair, but God is always good.

Clive W Savage

Kingston 6

porkrum@hotmail.com