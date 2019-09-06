Saaje is Addicted

A self-described well-rounded entertainer, singer Saaje is determined to not only make it in Jamaica, but internationally. A member of the Silver Birds Steel Orchestra, he is signed to the Silver Birds label and based in Ocho Rios.

“I do all types of music. I see no boundaries where music is concerned. So whether its reggae, dancehall, hip-hop or Latin music, I am a versatile performer,” he explained.

Saaje made his recording debut with Not Ever in 2017, which was followed by Cup Inna Me Room. His latest single is Addicted, featured on the rhythm of the same name; it is produced by Silver Bird Records.

“Addicted is a feel-good summer song, feel good music and music for the ladies,” he said. Born Roje Najair, Saaje grew up around music and the performing arts.

Even though he began recording officially two years ago, he has been part of the entertainment industry for 10 years. Singles like Addicted usually take a backseat to 'bad man' songs by hardcore deejays, but Saaje is unfazed.

“A lot of artistes get caught up in the stigma of trying to do 'bad man' music. It's part of the industry, and I wouldn't necessarily say it's good or bad,” he said.