Saaje is Addicted
A self-described well-rounded entertainer, singer Saaje is determined to not only make it in Jamaica, but internationally. A member of the Silver Birds Steel Orchestra, he is signed to the Silver Birds label and based in Ocho Rios.
“I do all types of music. I see no boundaries where music is concerned. So whether its reggae, dancehall, hip-hop or Latin music, I am a versatile performer,” he explained.
Saaje made his recording debut with Not Ever in 2017, which was followed by Cup Inna Me Room. His latest single is Addicted, featured on the rhythm of the same name; it is produced by Silver Bird Records.
“Addicted is a feel-good summer song, feel good music and music for the ladies,” he said. Born Roje Najair, Saaje grew up around music and the performing arts.
Even though he began recording officially two years ago, he has been part of the entertainment industry for 10 years. Singles like Addicted usually take a backseat to 'bad man' songs by hardcore deejays, but Saaje is unfazed.
“A lot of artistes get caught up in the stigma of trying to do 'bad man' music. It's part of the industry, and I wouldn't necessarily say it's good or bad,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy