Harwood, Murphy-Dawkins propel teams to victory

GOALSHOOTERS Thristina Harwood of National Housing Trust (NHT) A and Marsha Murphy- Dawkins from Scotiabank went on goal-scoring sprees in leading their respective teams to convincing victories in the 2019 Business House Netball Association (BHNA) Senior A/B Leagues at Leila Robinson Courts on Saturday.

Harwood led defending champions NHT A to a resounding 67-21 win over Jamaica National Group where she netted 47 goals from 61 attempts.

Meanwhile, former many-time Senior A/B League champions Scotiabank, who lost to NHT A in the final last year, registered a convincing 60-34 win over RJR/ Gleaner Communications Group, with Murphy-Dawkins leading the way with 53 goals from 68 attempts.

NHT A and Scotiabank were winning their fourth match from as many starts to be joint leaders on the seven-team points standing. Both teams are yet to face each other as their early season fixture was postponed.

The Christopher Smart-coached NHT A, through quick combinations involving Antoinette Stone, Trishana Hanson; and Kerry-Ann Brown at the outset, gave shooters Harwood and Jodi-Ann Ffrench-Kentish the support to outscore their opponents.

NHT A led 17-4 at the first quarter, and maintained control in the second quarter scoring a further 13 goals to their opponents' eight goals to lead 30-12 at half-time break.

The champions stepped up on their scoring in the third quarter with Harwood at the helm, supported by Ffrench-Kentish and Linton who was brought into the goal attack position from defence. NHT then increased their lead to 49-18.

Despite the best efforts of JN Group shooters Nadine Cushine Vassell and Rebekah Robinson, they could not impact the game enough for a turn around and watch as NHT blitzed to victory 67-21.

Ffrench-Kentish got 11 goals from 15 attempts and Linton with nine goals from 14 efforts for NHT A, while for JN Group's Thompson had 14 goals from 22 attempts and Vassell, seven goals from 13 efforts.

Meanwhile, the Winston Neverscoached Scotiabank made easy work of RJR/Gleaner Communications Group that he also coaches. The bankers took a 17-7 lead at the first quarter break.

With Scotiabank goal shooter Murphy-Dawkins at the helm of their shooting helped by quick combinations involving centre court players Naudia Brown, Shann Lambert and Kimberly Thomas. Scotiabank went to the halftime break in front 33-14.

The RJR/Gleaner Communications Group could not contain the fluent combinations of their rivals, and watched helplessly as their opponents free-scored for a 51-20 lead at the end of the third quarter.

It continued to be a one-sided affair as Scotiabank maintained their grip and cruised to a 60-34 victory. Murphy-Dawkins scored 53 of Scotiabank's goals with goal-attack Brown getting seven from nine efforts, while goal shooter Janel Russell was RJR/Gleaner's main scorer with 24 goals from 35 attempts.

In other matches in the Intermediate A League, also on Saturday, National Commercial Bank (NCB) defeated HEART Trust/NTA 39-25; Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) A beat Hardware and Lumber 36-19; Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) outscored Grace/ Kennedy 35-27.

In the Intermediate B League, JMMB Merchant Bank defeated Guardian Life Group 39-22; LASCO Group outscored Alorica 35-21; Guardsman group got past Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) 15-14. In a Junior League match, Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) B defeated Bert's Auto Parts 31-17.

— Gerald Reid