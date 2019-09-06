Bramma building his brand
DESPITE a seemingly low profile, Bramma has been very busy on the international scene building his brand. According to the artiste, the first quarter of the year was spent carving a niche in markets such as Europe, United Kingdom, and North America.
“As an artiste it is important to understand the business, being talented is not enough if you want to become successful. Hence, I took a hiatus earlier this year to study the business of music and even launched my record label GGOD Records,” he said.
“I spent four months in Europe, the US and United Kingdom doing concerts in Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Reading, Gloucester, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Atlanta among several other major cities as part of a campaign to improve my stagecraft. Though not my first time travelling to these spaces, the experience was different as a solo act and getting to apply all the knowledge I've acquired in recent times,” he continued.
While in London Bramma also lent his effort to a Gappy Ranks album titled Reggae and Rhyme. The compilation is slated for release in 2020. Back on home soil and armed with a new management team, Bramma has activated an aggressive promotional campaign to amplify his presence locally.
Aside from working on Rugged and Deadly his forthcoming debut album and follow-up to the 2017 EP One A Day, the Cha Cha Boy hitmaker has released four new singles heading into the final quarter of the year.
