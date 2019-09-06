JohMar ready to take flight

FOR the past six years, JohMar has pursued a career in music. He believes the time is right for a breakthrough with Post Your Pic, his latest single, a joint production from Wavestorm Entertainment and Robert Livingston.

“This song has the potential to be a big hit and the team I am working with is putting a lot of promotion behind it. So far, the feedback has been very positive,” said JohMar, who is from St Ann.

He plans to increase promotion for Post Your Pic with the release of a music video, which goes into production next month. For JohMar, the sky is the limit.

“Jamaican music has been the foundation for some of the biggest pop hits in recent times and the world is looking to see who is going to be the next major music star coming out of Jamaica. I am confident that I will be one of them because I'm coming with a fresh new sound that's going to captivate music fans all over the globe,” he said.

JohMar, whose real name is Andrew Watson, was raised in Ocho Rios. He made his recording debut in 2013 with the song, Jah Never Left I Yet.

— Kevin Jackson