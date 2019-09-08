Lucky day for repeat offender

A man who uttered a forged police record at the United States of America Embassy on Old Hope Road, St Andrew recently had his lucky day in court last Friday.

The man, Donald Shackleford, pleaded guilty “with explanation” to uttering forged document when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The conspiracy charge against him was subsequently dropped after the prosecutor offered no evidence.

But that was just the beginning of his luck.

His attorney-at-law Hugh Brown, during mitigation, said the offence was committed based on ignorance.

“Ignorance? How do you explain that counsel?” Parish Judge Vaughn Smith asked Brown.

Judge Smith asked Brown if his client had any conviction.

Indicating to the court that he wanted to speak, Shackleford confessed that he was fined $100,000 in 2001 in the Supreme Court for wounding with intent and was again charged in 2007 and 2015 for malicious destruction of property and assault occasioning bodily harm, respectively.

He was subsequently given a suspended sentence.

“Two years imprisonment suspended for 18 months,” Smith ordered before explaining to him that if he commits any crime within 18 months he will have to serve two years.