Mom wants restraining order to protect son from ex-girlfriend

A mother who had to fork out over $60,000 to prevent her son from spending another night in jail requested a restraining for him and his girlfriend.

The fuming mother told the court that the relationship between her son Ajamo Morgan, and the complainant was toxic and that it was not healthy for the complainant's child.

At the same time, the mother said her son takes care of the child.

The woman, who did not hesitate to pay $55,000 for a television set and two pairs of sneaker valued at $13,000 on behalf of her son, said the couple had part ways before and at that time, she told her son to let go of the relationship, but he disobeyed.

“They left before and 4:00 am, I heard a sound on my verandah and it was she out there begging him to take her back. I told him not to go out there,” she explained to the court.

Prior to the mother's request, the court was told that Morgan, who was charged with simple larceny and malicious destruction of property, threw water in the complainant's television set and Wi-fi box, took two pairs of her sneakers, identification card, tax registration number (TRN), and bank card when she told him not to return to her community.

Morgan told the court that he was the one who gave the complainant money to purchase the television set and Wi-fi box along with one pair of the sneakers.

“The Saturday when I went to visit her she said I should leave the community,” Morgan told the court.

“Why you mash up the TV?” Judge Smith enquired.

Morgan told the court that he did not have a drive (transportation) to take the television set he had given her money to purchase.

“She told me she wanted a TV and I was at work. I didn't have the time to buy it, so I gave her the money,” Morgan told the court.

“You have to pay back for it even though you bought it,” Smith explained to the accused man.

Disputing the cost of the sneakers, he said: “I bought it for her too.”

The complainant said that she would drop the charges if she was compensated.

“The relationship done?” Parish Judge Vaughn Smith asked the complainant.

“So him say?” the complainant replied.

Morgan, who was in agreement with his mother's suggestion, told the court that the relationship had ended.

Her TRN along with the other documents that were taken by Morgan were returned to the complainant by Morgan's mother.

No evidence was offered at the request of the complainant.