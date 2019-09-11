Meet Tenniya
TENNIYA A Francis was born September 3, 2018.
Personality: She is a beautiful, adorable and sweet baby girl with the most beautiful smile. Her laughter is contagious. She is photogenic; she loves to take pictures and videos. She loves hugs, and cuddles like a teddy bear. She lights up the room with her presence and vibes at all times. She is a very active and intelligent girl.
Favourites: She's a foodie who loves chicken very much. Likes: She loves being outside — she loves her morning and afternoon walks around the neighborhood — and she loves dancing. If she hears any beat, rhythm or music being played, you'd best believe she's dancing to it.
Parents' wish: For her to always be happy just the way she makes them happy, and to keep God in the centre of her life. “We want her to be whatever she aspires to be in the future; she's definitely going to have us with her every step of the way supporting her.”
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@ jamaicaobserver.com.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy