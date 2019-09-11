Meet Tenniya

TENNIYA A Francis was born September 3, 2018.

Personality: She is a beautiful, adorable and sweet baby girl with the most beautiful smile. Her laughter is contagious. She is photogenic; she loves to take pictures and videos. She loves hugs, and cuddles like a teddy bear. She lights up the room with her presence and vibes at all times. She is a very active and intelligent girl.

Favourites: She's a foodie who loves chicken very much. Likes: She loves being outside — she loves her morning and afternoon walks around the neighborhood — and she loves dancing. If she hears any beat, rhythm or music being played, you'd best believe she's dancing to it.

Parents' wish: For her to always be happy just the way she makes them happy, and to keep God in the centre of her life. “We want her to be whatever she aspires to be in the future; she's definitely going to have us with her every step of the way supporting her.”

