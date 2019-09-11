Radiant Rusjandra

RUSJANDRA Rae was born September 5, 2017.



Personality: She is a little character who enjoys having herown way outdoors. She loves to dance and sing.



Likes: She loves her food, especially porridge and soup.



Parents' wish: Parents Rochell Minott and Noel Rae want for

Rusjandra nothing but the best, and to stay healthy, have long life, and travel the world. “We hope that you always believe in prayers.”



Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@ jamaicaobserver.com.