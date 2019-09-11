Jamaica Broilers, JDF partner in Bahamas relief effort

ON Saturday, September 7, the Jamaica Broilers Group (JBG), through its Hi-Pro Division, presented much-needed tools, equipment and supplies valued at approximately $500, 000 to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) to assist with relief efforts, following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian on the Abaco Islands.

The donation includes generators, flashlights, power tools and other equipment to aid the JDF in clearing debris and distributing relief supplies. Tricia Jackson, store operations manager at Hi-Pro in presenting the items noted that JBG stands ready to assist its Caribbean neighbours in times of crisis.

“What has happened to the people of Bahamas is truly heartbreaking and our prayers and well-wishes go out to them as they work to get back to a place of normalcy” Jackson said. She continued, “It is part of our mission here at JBG, to serve the community at large and this includes not only our country but the region as well.”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the JDF Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) dispatched a recognisance team to The Bahamas to assess the extent of damages there. The team has since submitted a list of materials needed on the ground.

Captain Jennifer McKenzie, aide-de-camp to the chief of defence staff noted, “We want to say a big thank you to Hi-Pro for coming on board to give their assistance. It will be beneficial to the The Bahamians and we want to say thanks on behalf of the chief of defence staff and of course, Jamaica on a whole.”

A second contingent of the JDF DART is expected to airlift the supplies some time this week to commence the relief mission. Jackson closed, “We applaud the JDF for their efforts thus far and we trust that the donated supplies will aid in expediting their work in the Bahamas.”